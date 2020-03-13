Victor AD stays highly spirited with Adonko Bitters (Watch Video)

Nigerian trending song star Victor AD, on some social media activities, revealed how he stays highly spirited by sipping Adonko Bitters.

According to MTVNAIJA, the Wey Thing We Gain crooner is already working on a new phase of his career this year. As he takes several studio sessions for his forthcoming project. This will however be his follow up official project, since the drop of Red Eye EP.

Despite been very busy with series of recording sessions, Victor AD still shows some very significant level of his social media activities. Few weeks back, he was highlighted among the high profile Nigerian celebrities, unveiled as Adonko Brand Ambassadors.

More so, since then, they have been trending the brand in their own individual ways. Just last night, he took to his Instagram handle to show the good vibes he gets from drinking Adonko Bitters.

In his caption:

No let anybody dey make you feel less less!!! E get why!! @adonkobittersng

Watch full video below: