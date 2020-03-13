Why we have not issued travel ban- Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, has explained why the Federal government has not issued a travel ban in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja today March 13th, Ehanire said the Federal government is looking at the Economic impact the travel ban would have on Nigeria. He added that the risk of the disease is still low compared to other countries.
In his words;
“The question of banning flight, every country will take the measure that suits the situation. There are countries that have done flight ban. Well that is their own decision because if you weigh everything, the risks to you, the capacity you have to cope, and the impact of the ban on you, on life, on the economy and so on.
First of all, there is already a lot of self restrictions going on. If you listen to stories of those travelling through Heathrow (Heathrow Airport, Britain), they will tell you that it is almost empty, that there is a reduction in…
Source: Linda Ikeji