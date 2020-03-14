After 45 years, Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy

Bill Gates, the world’s second richest man with a net worth of $106.7 billion, has stepped down from his executive role at Microsoft saying he wants to focus on philanthropy, global health, development, education and tackling climate change.

Gates, 65 who co-founded Microsoft Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, who died in 2018, has now grown the company over the last 30 years to one of the world’s richest companies.

Gates also announced he had left the board of Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway.

Bill Gates was CEO of Microsoft until 2000 when Steve Ballmer took over the role and has held a not too active role since 2008.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates said on LinkedIn on Friday.

“The leadership at…