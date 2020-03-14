Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta reveals he is recovering well after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta has revealed he is “feeling better already” after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Posting on Twitter, the 37-year-old spaniard wrote: ‘Thanks for your words and support. Feeling better already. We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together. Well done PL for making the right decisions.’

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Arsenal manager had been diagnosed with the deadly virus with the first-team squad and coaching staff forced to self-isolating in line with government health guidelines.

Chelsea’s full squad has also gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the club said in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning.

He later revealed that he’s recovered from the virus.

The winger tweeted: “As you may be aware,…