Barcelona stars including Lionel Messi go into quarantine

Spanish giants, Barcelona is the latest club to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak as the whole squad including Lionel Messi have been quarantined.

The news comes days after their arch-rivals Real Madrid’s squad were also put on lockdown after a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for coronavirus at their training HQ.

Barcelona have now been forced to suspend all activity until further notice with players told to undertake personalised regimes at home.

The decision was made after meeting on Friday, which was attended by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and a series of medical professionals.

A statement from Barcelona read: “Given the health situation and following the recommendations of the Club’s medical managers, the first soccer team suspends all its activity until further notice.

“This decision was made after the meeting held this morning by the first football team with President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Dr. Jaume Padros ??and Dr….