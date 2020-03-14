Fiorentina football stars Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella test positive for Coronavirus 

On-loan Wolves striker, Patrick Cutrone and his Fiorentina teammate German Pezzella have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy.

The Italian striker who joined the Serie A club on an 18-month loan deal in January was diagnosed with the virus alongside Pezzella and the club physio Stefano Danielli.

On Saturday, the Italian club confirmed the positive tests of Cutrone, German Pezzella and club physio Stefano Danielli in a statement.

A statement said: ‘ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All three resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.’

This comes a day after Fiorentina confirmed that Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic had also tested positive for the virus.

The World Health Organization has also warned that Europe has now become the “epicentre” of the world’s coronavirus pandemic after more…