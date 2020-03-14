Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje

No, no, no Uncle Pete. A great actor should be well read. Think of Taiwo Ajai-Lycett. She has a well-honed intellect. Homosexuality is simply, utterly natural. It comes from nature. It abounds among mammals, and has been present throughout human history, in all properly explored cultures. It was recognized in ancient Greece and Rome. Uncle, do you know your Plato and Alexander the Great, do you know Leonardo da Vinci and Michaelangelo, Tchaikovsky and Proust? Do you know even one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, John Gielgud, who was gay? Homosexuality is not only part of nature and history, but embraces most of the geniuses of planet earth. Let’s not talk like illiterate villagers, even if it will earn us cheap applause. As D.H. Lawrence wrote: ‘… nearly every man who approaches greatness tends to homosexuality.’

Like this! 0



Dislike this! 1

Reply