



Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has stated that he is sure about winning in court if he decides to challenge his dethronement as Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. In a footage recorded at Awe in Nasarawa State after a federal high court ruling that freed him from detention on Friday March 11, Sanusi stated that all he needs is fair hearing. He also disclosed that his dethronement letter was badly written and quite unprofessional. Here is the video below; View this post on Instagram …….he however added that he doesn't want to returnA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Mar 14, 2020 at 5:03am PDT







Source: Linda Ikeji