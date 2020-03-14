President Buhari and Governor Ganduje’s aides have reacted to a cartoon on Sanusi’s dethronement which showed a Ganduje-like character in a cage captioned ‘Kano’.

The cartoon drawn by Mustapha Bulama of Daily Trust showed a Ganduje-like character locking up the cage, while another character representing Sanusi walks away saying ‘you can stay there.’

However reacting to the cartoon, Director-General of Media and Communications for Kano state government, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai stated that the cartoon is a mockery and insult to the entire people. He added that Kano is not a cage, but a state with a thousand year old history.

Salihu tweeted;

I see this as a mockery & insult to the entire people of Kano. Kano is NOT a cage, its a state with a thousand year old history, that has engaged in trade & commerce with the entire world for centuries, that has produced great leaders & scholars, Kano will continue to be GREAT.

President Buhari’s media…