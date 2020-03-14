Lady calls out Nigerian doctor who allegedly sexually molested her (listen to audio)





A distraught lady has called out a Nigerian man who allegedly sexually molested her at a hospital she visited in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

@Shantellesse disclosed that the doctor, Gbenga Fadero who told her she had “malaria, typhoid and food poisioning” after she complained of having serious stomach pain and fever, stuck his finger in her vagina and fondled her boobs while claiming he was checking for “hardness”.

The Twitter user also shared an audio evidence of the doctor admitting to sexually assaulting her after she visited Inland Specialist Hospital where he works.

HOW I WAS SEXUALLY MOLESTED BY A DOCTOR (Thread) On Wednesday, the 13th of March 2019, I left my house around 10.30 am with the intention of going to the hospital to see a doctor and register my HMO because I wasn’t feeling well (I had fever and stomach pain). Part 1 I went to Peachcare hospital at Ogudu but I was told that they didn’t cover my insurance plan. I called my Admin officer, who directed me to…





Source: Linda Ikeji