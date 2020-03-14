Man calls out female boss who allegedly sacked him for not giving in to her sexual advances (video)

An aggrieved man has called out his female boss for allegedly sacking him for not giving in to her sexual advances.

The man who disclosed that he did everything right including going to work early, said things got weird after he refused giving in to his female boss’ demand.

He further claimed that his boss told him that he wasn’t doing enough before firing him from the job he’s been on for a year. @Cashmase said he was told he will need an evidence against his Caucasian boss for the allegation to be admitted in court.

He tweeted;

Got fired for not giving into my girl boss’s sexual advances. Why is it ok for women to do this and get away with it but men need clear evidence?

