Man who charged at President Buhari in Kebbi denies attacking him (video)

Mohammed Jamil Bello, the man said to have charged at President Muhammadu Buhari at Arugungu festival in Kebbi state, has denied attacking him.

The Kebbi indigene who disclosed that he is emotionally attached to President Buhari’s outstanding virtues of honesty and only craved to shake him, also debunked claims of being tortured by operatives of the Department of State.

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu described Jamilu as an “ardent Buhari fan” who only made a mistake by breaching protocol which created the wrong atmosphere.

Bagudu said;