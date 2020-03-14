Man who charged at President Buhari in Kebbi denies attacking him (video)

Mohammed Jamil Bello, the man said to have charged at President Muhammadu Buhari at Arugungu festival in Kebbi state, has denied attacking him.
The Kebbi indigene who disclosed that he is emotionally attached to President Buhari’s outstanding virtues of honesty and only craved to shake him, also debunked claims of being tortured by operatives of the Department of State.
Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu described Jamilu as an “ardent Buhari fan” who only made a mistake by breaching protocol which created the wrong atmosphere.
Bagudu said;
“And I am glad you have all heard from him and we are honoured to meet him. I and the Minister of Information will inform Mr President and will beg him to grant an audience for you so that one day you can visit him, shake hands with him as one of his glorious supporters. But before then enjoy reading this book so you can ask him questions because he loves hearing from younger generations so he can motivate them…
Source: Linda Ikeji