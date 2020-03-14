Osinbajo’s convoy involved in accident, escort rider killed

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s convoy was involved in an accident while on his way to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday March 13.

One of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina died in the accident. The escort rider who died at the age of 45, is survived by his wife, children and relatives.

A statement released by spokesman of the vice-president, Laolu Akande reads;