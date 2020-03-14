President Donald Trump tested for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has revealed that he has taken a coronavirus test after he was in close contact with two lawmakers who are now self-quarantining after they got closer to someone with the virus.

The lawmakers, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, recently quarantined themselves after they were in close proximity to someone at a conservative conference, who has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

It was later revealed Collins shook hands with Trump during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, while Gaetz rode in the presidential limousine before riding on Air Force One with the President on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House on Saturday morning, Trump revealed he took the test on Friday night but doesn’t know the results yet as it usually takes 1-2 days.

He also disclosed that he had his temperature taken and later when asked how it was, he said it was normal.

On Thursday, Fabio Wajngarten, a…