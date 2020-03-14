Sanusi can live anywhere including Kano – Governor El-Rufai confirms

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who visited Sanusi Lamido Sanusi today in Awe community of Nasarawa, has disclosed that the former Emir of Kano will be heading to Lagos from Abuja.

A statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, reads;

“Governor Nasir El Rufai visited his long- time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State. ‘’His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights. ‘’Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life- long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge and to campaign against unworthy timid ignorance that has shackled Nigeria as a perpetual potentially great nation.”

The statement further revealed that the duo rode in El…