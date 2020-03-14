Singer Kaha loses his father

Nigerian singer, Kaha has lost father to the cold hands of death as confirmed in an Instagram post he shared.

The singer who penned down a heartfelt tribute to his father who died at the age of 81, described him as smart, generous, friendly, prayerful, kind hearted, most peaceful and honorable.

Kaha also expressed hope of carrying on with the legacy of his father who he said is special to him.

He wrote;