Singer Kaha loses his father

Nigerian singer, Kaha has lost father to the cold hands of death as confirmed in an Instagram post he shared.
The singer who penned down a heartfelt tribute to his father who died at the age of 81, described him as smart, generous, friendly, prayerful, kind hearted, most peaceful and honorable.
Kaha also expressed hope of carrying on with the legacy of his father who he said is special to him.
He wrote;
My appreciation for my father’s greatness cannot be measured. Your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. I want to carry on in your footsteps and make sure that your legacy lives on forever. Your loss will always sting. When I was a child, all problems had ended with a single word from you. A smile from you was sunshine. You were smart, generous, friendly, prayerful, kind hearted, most peaceful and honorable without fail.
You have been there for me, no matter what bad choices I might have made… you lovingly repaired my broken spirit when I…
Source: Linda Ikeji