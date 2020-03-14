Trump extends European travel ban to include UK and Ireland 

The Trump administration has announced it would extend its current travel ban to include the UK and Ireland beginning next week Monday

The White House had previously declared a travel ban to Europe alone, but due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus, the U.K. and Ireland have been included.

Speaking at the White House press briefing on Saturday morning, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.

The same exclusions that are a part of the already existing European travel restrictions will also apply to the UK and Ireland, Pence said.

“We continue to implement the President’s vision, as you know, it’s been a brisk few days,” Pence said, noting how the U.S. implemented a state of emergency on Friday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 132,000 people, with over 1,300 of them in the U.S., where officials say at least 38 people have died from the…