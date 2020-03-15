Amaechi Okobi recalls the first conversation he and his son had about adultery and gender inequality





Amaechi Okobi has recounted a question his son asked him out of the blues that led to a conversation about gender inequality.

The Group Head, Communications and External Affairs at Access Bank said his son was only 8 when he asked him if one person can commit adultery. When he responded that it takes two, his son asked why only the woman is stoned in the Bible for commiting adultery.

He said this led to their first conversation about gender inequality.

Some years ago, my 8-year old and I were having brunch. No, he’s not 8 anymore; he’s a wee bit older now. Listen, though. As we dined on our mushroom, cheese, tomato and chopped prawns omelettes (no pepper, of course), he suddenly got serious and asked: Daddy, can one person alone commit adultery? (Yikes! Please God, not this conversation) Trying hard to sound unflustered, I answered, “No Son, it takes two.” His follow up was quick and urgent: Why then in the Bible do they stone women for committing adultery? Where are the men?…





