El-Rufai is using dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to push his presidential ambition – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri is of the opinion that Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is using the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, to win sympathy from Southern Nigerians for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Recall that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday March 9th and Governor El-Rufai has been the only governor who visited him while he was in confinement in Nasarawa state and has shown him moral support since the dethronement.

Reno believes Governor El-Rufai has an ulterior motive with his show of support to the deposed Emir. Read what he wrote on his Twitter handle below.