FG shuts down Chinese restaurant that refused to serve Nigerians in Lagos

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down two Chinese restaurants located in Victoria Island and Mall 33 Aboyade Cole in Lagos, for refusing to serve Nigerians.

Recall LIB reported earlier that a Nigerian lady who went to the restaurant to eat with her friend, said they were asked to leave after a waitress disclosed they were ordered not to serve Nigerians.

Serving an update on the complaint, the FCCPC revealed that the facility was shut down after its (restaurant) staff admitted the existence of “non-service to Nigerians”. The commission further revealed that the restaurant ‘Haufei Restaurant’ will be undergoing regulatory action after some FCCPC operatives were subjected to same experience.

