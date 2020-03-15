Gas cylinders hit by a truck caused explosion in Abule Ado





The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that the explosion which rocked Abule Ado community of Lagos State earlier today, was caused by a truck which struck gas cylinders in the community.

In a statement released by NNPC, it was gathered that the gas cylinders which was hit by the truck were stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s system 2B Pipeline Right of Way.

The corporation explained that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion was so huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damage to NNPC pipeline on which efforts are being made to curtail the resultant fire.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and other top Management of the corporation departed for Lagos this evening for an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident.

Abule Ado Explosion: NNPC Says Fire Triggered by Gas Explosion The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Sunday said…





Source: Linda Ikeji