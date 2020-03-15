I married the wrong man at the right time – Monalisa Chinda

Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has described her marriage to Dejo Richards which crashed on the grounds of domestic violence amidst other allegations in 2009 as marrying the wrong man at the right time.

In an interview with The Sun, Monalisa stated that she was young and naive when she married her ex-husband. Monalisa further revealed that what she did after her first marriage ended was to “dust the dirt off her body and move on”.

When asked if she sees her first marriage as a mistake, Monalisa said;