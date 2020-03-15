International Women’s Month is all about celebrating women and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows us how it’s done

On International Women’s Day 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rolled out the first in a series of initiatives under the #Eko4Women campaign to commemorate this year’s celebration themed, #EachForEqual.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu honored the women who played significant parts in the history of the state through an animated #Eko4Women video which was published on 8 March, 2020 via the Governor’s official Twitter page.

The one-minute video paid homage to legends such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Alimotu Pelewura, and Ajoke Ahmed, among others — highlighting the contributions of these women to the Lagosian values we hold dear today.

Today, we honour and celebrate our women. The women of Lagos have taught us bravery, wisdom, resilience and unimaginable strength. The role you play in the evolving story of a greater Lagos can never be underrated. We celebrate you!#IWD pic.twitter.com/7ZxQb6a0C8 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 8, 2020

The powerful narration…