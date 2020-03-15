International Women’s Month is all about celebrating women and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shows us how it’s done

On International Women’s Day 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu rolled out the first in a series of initiatives under the #Eko4Women campaign to commemorate this year’s celebration themed, #EachForEqual.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu honored the women who played significant parts in the history of the state through an animated #Eko4Women video which was published on 8 March, 2020 via the Governor’s official Twitter page.

The one-minute video paid homage to legends such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Alimotu Pelewura, and Ajoke Ahmed, among others — highlighting the contributions of these women to the Lagosian values we hold dear today.

 

The powerful narration…



Source: Linda Ikeji

