Landmark Projects, Policies that have Redefined Governance in Ogun State in 10months

So much has been achieved in Ogun State in the last 10months of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and so much, especially in the area of infrastructural renewal, security, health, education and Information and Communications Technology among others would be achieved in the months ahead. The foundations have been laid. Last May, when Governor Abiodun was inaugurated, he espoused his ‘Building the Future Together’ agenda for the state. Judging by the indices so far, he has not deviated or dithered, rather, he seems to be on a supersonic speed to pack many achievements into his first year in office.

On a recent media tour of some of his projects, we discovered that the governor is not just an ideas man; he is a pragmatist and hard-worker who is wholly committed to entrenching and enthroning an Ogun State that would sooner be the pride of indigenes and investors and visitors alike. Whilst this is not an exhaustive list in any way, the highlighted achievements are a…