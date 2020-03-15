No record of how Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan spent Abacha’s $5bn loot – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that they have no records of the exact amount of public funds stolen by a former military head of state, Sani Abacha and no records of how the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan spent about $5 billion of the loot recovered between 1999 and 2015.

The disclosure was made after Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to Mr Abukabar Malami (SAN) Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on “information on the exact amount of public funds stolen by Abacha, and details of spending of about $5 billion recovered loot since the return of democracy in 1999.”

The FoI requests dated 14 February 2020, read in part: