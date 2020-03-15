Pipeline explosion rocks Abule Ado in Lagos (videos)

A pipeline reportedly owned by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Abule-Soba community of Lagos state, exploded this morning.

The explosion was so loud that residents of Surulere, Amuwo Odofin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Alimosho and environs felt the impact. The explosion left some of the windows shattered and ceilings pulled off.

It is believed that activities of pipeline vandals led to the explosion. The casualty figure is yet unknown.