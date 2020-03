The Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha is reportedly one of the victims of the pipeline explosion witnessed today in Abule Ado community of Lagos State.

Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha who worked hard to rescue some students trapped in the boarding school under her care, died after the roof of the educational facility fell on her.

The late principal is the younger sister of WB Anselm Alokha.

Here are some tweets on her demise below;