”Their best dressed are jokes” Toyin Lawani mocks BBNaija’s Mercy and Mike as they emerge Best Dressed Female and Male at the AMVCA 2020

The 2020 edition of the AMVCA held in Lagos last night and the organizers crowned BBNaija stars, Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards, as the best dressed male and female attendees.
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, is not pleased with the choice of the organisers and she took to her Instagram page to express herself. She wrote
Most of my looks didn’t make it to the Red carpet but all their Best Dressed are jokes ok lets even forget about my own dresses that nana lady and Demola looked nice as hell see everyone is entitled to their opinion like the rest of the world , but when tiannah talks it means she’s spoiling other people’s work , common give yourself and your village people sense.
