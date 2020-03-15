There’s evidence Army, DSS intimidated voters, electoral officials and election observers during 2019 election – US

The United States government has claimed that there is sufficient evidence to support allegation of operatives of the Nigerian army and Department of State Services intimidating voters, electoral officials and election observers during 2019 general election.

In its 2019 country reports on human rights practices, the US Department of State insisted that the 2019 election which did not encourage enough voter participation was marred by violence and other irregularities, particularly in the Southern part of the country.

The report partly read;