17 persons including couple with their three children perish in Abule Ado explosion, 50 houses destroyed

A couple and their three children have been reported to be among the 17 persons confirmed dead in the explosion that took place at the Abule Ado axis of Lagos state in the early hours of Sunday March 15th.

According to reports, the couple and their children were caught in the fire caused by the explosion while driving in their vehicle to church.

The Director General/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyimtolu, who confirmed the number of casualties, said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

“17 bodies have been recovered while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries on site. We sympathise with the families that lost their loved ones to the inferno and wish the injured quick recovery. We appeal for calm and urge residents to shun fake news. Operation is still in progress. Updates will continue through the course of operation while investigations remain on going” stated Oke-Osanyintolu.

Over 50 buildings in the area and neighbouring communities were…