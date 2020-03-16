DSS probes personnel over breach in President Buhari’s security in Kebbi

The Department of State Services has announced that it will be sanctioning its personnel over the breach in President Buhari’s security during the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi.

Recall that one Mohammed Guddare made a futile attempt to have unauthorised handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari during the event last week.

In a statement issued on Sunday March 15, DSS Spokesperson Dr Peter Afunanya said its personnel were found to have been negligent in their duties after the video was reviewed.

He said;

“The service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.”

Afunanya also dismissed claim of the intruder being killed by presidential details for breaching security protocols. The DSS spokesperson said preliminary investigation has revealed that Guddare is not a hostile person, but an overzealous enthusiast of the president.