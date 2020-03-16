EU countries are set to ban travellers from all foreign nations

The European Union has revealed plans to ban all non-essential travel from all outsiders for a month after Europe emerged as the center for “coronavirus epicentre.”

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission proposed a ban on foreign travel into all of the EU, meaning all travel would be restricted into the 26-nation Schengen free travel area for 30 days.

The 26 Schengen countries are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Ms von der Leyen told a press conference: ‘The UK citizens are European citizens so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent.’

She added: ‘Here in Europe we are heavily affected by coronavirus and we know that everything that reduces social interaction also reduces the speed of…