Hypo partners FAAN, donates 100 cartons of products to prevent coronavirus

The Hypo Hygiene Products Limited, Lagos, says it has partnered with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease in Nigeria by donating 100 cartons of Hypo bleach. Mr Akintayo Akinseloyin, the company Brand Manager, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos. READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria yet to access funding from international donors- FG.

Akinseloyin said the gesture was in line with the company’s commitment to promoting environmental hygiene to reduce outbreak of diseases through its brand of bleach. He said safety of the general public was a priority to the company, noting that it was necessary to enlighten people on the need for good hygiene during the raging global threat of coronavirus. “As a responsible company and brand, our priority right now is providing support to ensure public safety through hygiene. “Promoting the culture of hygiene among Nigerians will go a long way in curbing the spread of the…