I’m not involved in Sanusi’s dethronement

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has denied having a hand in Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s dethronement as Emir of Kano.

In a lawsuit filed before a federal high court in Abuja, Sanusi reportedly accused the Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar and the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) of instructing operatives of the Department of State Services and police to detain him after his dethronement.

In a statement released on Sunday March 15 by Malami’s special assistant on media and public relations Umar Gwandu, the AGF who denied the allegation added that he won’t comment further since the case is already in court.

Malami said;