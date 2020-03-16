Man who killed a gay man he met on Facebook gives the reason for his action

A man who killed a gay man he met on Facebook has said he did so because the deceased insisted on having sex with him.

Angus Chukwebuka Nwankwo, aka Kito, allegedly killed his Facebook friend – a man from Benue state who lived in Owerri – and dumped the corpse in a bush in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State (read here). He did so with the help Chidiebere Omeyi.

Both suspects, alongside others, were paraded before newsmen at the Police headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen, Nwankwo said he met the deceased on Facebook and the man indicated interest in having sex with him for a fee. They agreed to meet in Nanka after the deceased promised to give Nwankwo N20,000 after having sex with him.

He said: “We met on Facebook? and he asked if I can engage in homosexual acts with him and I said no, but after much pressure I succumbed.

“He promised to give me N20,000 if I agree to have…