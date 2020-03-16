President Buhari reacts to Abule Ado explosion, condoles with families of the victims

President Buhari has commiserated with families who lost loved ones, and all those affected by explosion in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Sunday March 15th.

In a statement released by his Seior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.