The Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule paid a visit to Lagos based Billionaire business man and philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo at his mansion on Saturday the 14th of March.

Governor Sule arrived in Lagos Saturday to attend some functions discuss investment opportunities in Nasarawa state with him.

Pictured below are Ibukun Okeowo, Hajiya Farida Sule, Sir Olu Okeowo, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Lady Adejoke Okeowo.