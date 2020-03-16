Tinubu speaks on plans to remove Oshiomole as APC National chairman

Bola Tinubu, the APC National leader, has broken his silence on the moves made by some members of the party to remove the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, from office.

Recall that on March 4th, Justice Danlami Senchi of an Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi, suspended Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman following a petition from aggrieved members of the party who argue that he cannot continue to be the party chairman since he has been suspended in his ward in his home state, Edo state. The court order has been set aside by Kano state High court.

Since then, there have been moves and countermoves by some members of the party to remove Oshiomole from office.

In a statement released today Sunday March 15th, Tinubu said while Nigeria has been able to contain Coronavirus, there are still “Ambition-virus 2023” infecting some politicians in the land.

He condemned the moves to remove Oshiomole from office