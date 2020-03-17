Akwa Ibom Governor proscribes Vikings, Black Axe, Secret Sons of Satan, Pirates, Black Ladies, other cult groups, societies

The Akwa Ibom State Government has signed into law the Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2020 for the state.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel proscribed 51 cult groups and societies in the state following the recent cult related violence and unrest in schools.

This is in addition to 14 other cult groups earlier proscribed by the state government in 2018.

The proscription order which was signed yesterday by Governor, Udom Emmanuel, came into effect on March 16, 2020.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to maintaining the state’s record in safety, peace, security and investor-friendliness, as well as ensuring a future for the Akwa Ibom youth, the Governor said the new law has been expanded to cover components not covered in the previous law.

He therefore declared the revocation of the Cultism and other violent Behavior (Prohibition) Order, 2018. Read full statement below:

