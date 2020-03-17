An abuser of women as Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has reacted to Adamawa-born senator, Elisha Abbo being made a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Recalling how the lawmaker was spotted in a video assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop, the veteran actress stated that making an “abuser of women a Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse”.

Hilda Dokubo who called for delistment of Senator Elisha Abbo from AGN’s list of patrons, insisted that every attempt at rubbishing societal values with such appointment must be stopped.

She wrote;