Appeal Court stays execution of judgment sacking Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman

The Appeal Court which made a U-turn and heard an appeal filed by Adams Oshiomhole over his suspension as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today March 16, has stayed the execution of the judgement issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 4, 2020.

The three-man panel led by Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaha, which granted reliefs contained in an ex-parte motion argued by the lead lawyer to Oshiomhole and the APC, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), temporarily stopped the respondents from carrying out by the judgement issued by the federal high court pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by Oshiomhole and the APC.

In his argument in the ex-parte application which has APC’s National Vice Chairman (Northeast) Mustapha Saliu, Edo State APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, Alhaji Sani Gomna, Mr Oshawo Stephen, Mr. Fani Wabulari, Mr. Princewill Ejogharado, the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service as respondents, Olanipekun stated that…