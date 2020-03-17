Driver killed, 3 JAMB candidates abducted on Kaduna highway

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the death of a driver and abduction of three candidates of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.



The JAMB candidates were abducted alongside a minor, a one and half-year-old girl. The prospective undergraduates who were returning to Birnin Gwari after their examination on Saturday in Kaduna have been identified as Yusuf Sani, Ummi Sani, and Umairah Mustapha.

Kaduna Police Spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the incident told Daily Trust;

“Yes, they killed the driver of the vehicle and abducted four persons in the car. Three of the victims were teenagers who went to write JAMB and their baby sister.”

The late driver identified as Ibrahim Dawo, worked for a former House of Representative member, Hassan Adamu Shekarau.