FAAN suspends national aviation conference over coronavirus

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended the national aviation conference scheduled to hold in Abuja in April, 2020.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.) who made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday March 17, said the decision was influenced by coronavirus which was recently declared as “pandemic” by the World Health Organization.

She said;

“This is due to the need to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the Coronavirus presently spreading across nations globally. “The World Health Organization recently declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and advised that as much as possible, individuals and organizations should avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Yakubu further disclosed that a new date for the conference will be announced as soon as possible.

She added;