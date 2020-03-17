FG moves to reclaim Abule Ado after gas explosion

The Nigerian government has reportedly launched a plan to reclaim Abule Ado, days after a gas explosion which destroyed properties in the Lagos community and also killed many.

Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Federal Housing Authority, Umar Saliu Buntu disclosed this during a visit to the explosion site.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the FHA boss revealed that the large expanse of land from Ojo Cantonment down to Trade Fair was acquired by the Nigerian government in the 70’s.