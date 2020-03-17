Gunmen kidnap two daughters of late Oyo elder statesman, demand N100m ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped two daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, Director of Sports in the Old Western Region in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Professor Tunji Olaopa, who is a close associate of the family, said the two daughters of Chief Emiola were kidnapped on Monday morning and the abductors are demanding a ransom of N100million.

Olaopa, a former Permanent Secretary in the federal ministry of Communication in a short message made available to reporters on Tuesday, said the victims Omobola Adepoju and Abiola Olukotun, were abducted along the Ife-Ibadan expressway, in Ibadan.

He added that the kidnappers had contacted the family and have demanded the sum of one hundred million Naira from the family.

“This is authentic, please. Pastor (Mrs.) Omobola Adepoju and Mrs Abiola Olukotun are daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, whose funeral was held a week ago. Omobola came…