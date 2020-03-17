Nigeria suspends $22.7bn loan plan

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has announced that the federal government has suspended its $22.7bn external borrowing plan which drew controversy weeks ago.

Zainab who made the announcement at the 2020 International Conference on the Nigerian Commodities Market organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja on Monday March 16, said the current realities in the global economic landscape influenced the decision.

The Minister disclosed that the federal government will continue to focus its efforts on its plan to diversify the country’s economy and also watch the market till the time is right for the loan.

She said;