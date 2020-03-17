Nigerian lady gets man arrested for touching her boobs in a bus in Lagos

A Nigerian lady took to Twitter to disclose that she got a man arrested for touching her boobs while she was sleeping in a bus in Lagos.
@yinkaechi who gave the man’s name as Deji, said the incident occurred onTuesday morning after they boarded a bus from Oshodi to Iwo Road. She further disclosed that after the arrest, people were begging her to let it go since it is not “rape”.
She tweeted;
If you know any Deji that entered a bus from Oshodi to Iwo road today, please don’t be worried about him not coming home today or the next couple of days because he’s fine. He’s just been arrested for touching my breast when I was sleeping in the bus. I’ll pay his bail tomorrow.
The idiot was telling me I was dreaming. The passengers said they didn’t see anything. I felt a hand on my body I opened my eyes and saw hand on my breast and raised alarm. I was scared to be honest, he’s here begging now. People are saying I should let it go since it’s not rape.
Source: Linda Ikeji