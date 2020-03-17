Odion Ighalo nominated for his very first Manchester United award

Nigerian star footballer, Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the Manchetser United player of the month award, his very first nomination since joining the club in the January transfer deadline day.

Ighalo was nominated for the player of the month award for the month of March but faces stiff competition from January signing Bruno Fernandes who won the Premier League player of the month for February.

In March, Ighalo scored three goals in four starts for Manchester United. The goals include a brace in their 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup.

Ighalo also produced a man-of-the-match display against LASK where he scored a goal and provided an assist in their Europa League clash last week.

Congrats to him!