Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate 1 Million Dollars to food banks amid Coronavirus

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have donated $1 Million to food banks amid Coronavirus crisis.

The Deadpool star, 43, and the Gossip Girl actress, 32, made the announcement via Instagram. Reynolds said their donation will go to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two organizations aiding those most at risk from the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on IG: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

He then concluded with a nod to his playful feud with fellow actor and friend Hugh Jackman. writing, “Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-Hugh.”