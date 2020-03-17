Supreme Court reserves judgement on Zamfara election

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgement on an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which sought a review of its judgement on Zamfara election.

While ex-Governor Abdulazeez Yari’s faction of the APC, through their counsel Robert Clarke (SAN) brought the application seeking a review of the consequential order of the apex court which voided the total votes polled by the APC in the election over the conduct of the October 3, 2018 primary of the party, Counsel to the Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the APC, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) asked the court to dismiss the application with punitive costs.



Ozekhome argued that the decision of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be reviewed, and further backed his argument by citing recent cases in Bayelsa and Imo states and Section 235 and 285 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed who led a five-man panel that presided over the case, said the judgment date will…